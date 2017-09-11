2 Anderson Co. water districts asking you to conserve water

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Two Anderson Co. water districts are asking you to conserve water due to power outages in the area.
They are the Big Creek Water District and Hammond Water District.
They say water usage impacts the pump stations.
