Anderson County upgrades emergency readiness stance

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – As the wind and rain pick up in Anderson County, crews are working in the Emergency Operations center at what they call an Opcon 3. This means more crews are positioned throughout the county to respond to damage reports, power outages, and life threatening emergencies. This could involve law enforcement, public works, and search & rescue teams.

Back at the EOC, they have extra crews to monitor the storm and take non-emergency calls. If you have trees in a roadway or on public property you are asked to call the non-emergent line at 864-760-1465. Or you can download the “Your Gov” app which would allow you to upload a picture and pinpoint a location of the problem to be sent directly to Anderson County public works officials.

“This will be a very harsh debris management event which is why we’ve staffed our EOC with a lot of personnel that is very capable of taking that information and getting it out for quick and efficient response to handling debris,” said Lt. David Baker, Anderson County Emergency Manager.

There is also an evacuee shelter open at the Anderson Civic Center for anyone who has evacuated Florida or Georgia or for people in the Upstate who fear the strength of the winds. It is pet- friendly and housed 19 people on Sunday.