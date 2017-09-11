Asheville schools dismissing early Monday due to Irma

CLICK FOR FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – Asheville City Schools will dismiss students early Monday because of the impact of Tropical Storm Irma on the weather.

The district announced on it’s Facebook page that elementary schools and Asheville Primary will release students at noon.

Middle and high schools will dismiss students Monday at 1:00 pm.

District leaders said they reached the decision after the transportation department and safety teams monitored the latest patterns from the storm.

No athletic events or practices will be held Monday afternoon or evening according to the district. A school board meeting has also been canceled.

School buses will run their regular routes.

ATTENTION: Based on the weather forecast, ACS will be dismissing its students early today. Elementary @ 12:00 NOON. Middle & High @ 1:00 PM pic.twitter.com/sOWBQA725E — AshevilleCitySchools (@AVLCitySchools) September 11, 2017

All after school activities, including the Board Meeting, have been canceled. There will be no athletic games or practices this evening. — AshevilleCitySchools (@AVLCitySchools) September 11, 2017