BMW marks 4M vehicles made in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. (AP) — BMW is celebrating its 4 millionth vehicle made in South Carolina exactly 23 years after the first car rolled off the plant’s assembly line.

The German-based company marked the milestone Friday. The X3 will be shipped to a dealer in Vienna, Austria.

BMW also unveiled its Concept X7 iPerformance on Friday at the 67th International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. The X7 is set to debut in 2018 and will be produced at the Spartanburg County plant.

BMW announced in June an expansion to make the X models. The company plans to invest an additional $600 million in the plant and add 1,000 jobs over the next three years, for a total workforce of 10,000.

Last year, the plant produced more than 411,000 vehicles, making it BMW’s largest plant worldwide.