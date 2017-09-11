Deputy escapes after tree falls on patrol car in Anderson Co.



ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County deputy escaped without injury after a tree fell on her patrol car, Monday.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, the deputy was trapped in her car for a few minutes when a tree and power line fell on it.

McBride posted a photo of the scene on Facebook asking citizens not to travel if they don’t have to.

“We are trying to respond to each situation and with the help of our fire departments, and county roads and bridges crews, we will do our best to get to each one,” Sheriff McBride wrote on Facebook, “all while dealing with domestic calls, methheads, drunks, and anything else Irma throws at us.”