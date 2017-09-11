Irma topples trees and power lines across Upstate

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Crews work to remove a fallen tree from Highway 178 in Greenwood County on Monday (WSPA).

(WSPA) – Trees and power lines across the Upstate have fallen as high winds from Irma moved into the area.

Irma weakened to a tropical storm on Monday as it moved across Florida and into Georgia.

A high wind warning has been issued through 2 a.m. Tuesday for the Upstate and some counties in western North Carolina.

Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are possible.

CAN’T SEE THE GALLERY IN APP? CLICK HERE

Irma damage in the Upstate, WNC

HURRICANE CENTER

Hurricane Tracker Local Radar Maps & Graphs
Alerts Wind Roads
Weather App 7News App Report Outage
Hurricane News Traffic & Crashes Closings

HURRICANE UPDATES

Hurricane