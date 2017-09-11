NC Gov. gives update on Tropical Storm Irma

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

(WSPA) – Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials will provide an update on North Carolina’s preparations for Irma.

The hurricane weakened to a tropical storm on Monday morning. Authorities are still watching the deadly storm. At least 27 people have reportedly died.

The Associated Press reports the N.C. National Guard is prepared to respond with soldiers ready to remove storm debris and distribute emergency supplies.

Irma is heading towards Georgia and expected to move away from the Carolinas. However, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the area.

HURRICANE CENTER

