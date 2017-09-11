Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Oconee Co.

WALLHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Oscar Octavious Calvin Davis, 27, of Jasmine Lane is charged with 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd Degree and 1 count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree.

Deputies says they got a call from Oconee Co. Memorial Hospital on Sept. 8 regarding a sexual assault of a 12 year old girl.

Investigators say Davis assaulted the girl in July, August and September of this year.

Davis is also charged with one count of Resisting Arrest as he ran from deputies.

He was eventually arrested in Clemson.

Davis is in custody on a combined $120,000 surety bond.