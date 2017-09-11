Man robs Spartanburg business at gunpoint, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a business in Spartanburg at gunpoint, Monday afternoon.

Spartanburg Police say the suspect walked into Financial Trust on John B. White Sr. Boulevard shortly before 4:00pm with a black revolver and forced his way behind the counter before demanding money from the office manager.

Investigators say the employee put money into a bag provided by the suspect.

Officers say the man left on foot towards W.O. Ezell Boulevard. A K-9 team responded to the scene but was unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be around 50-years-old and was wearing a burgundy and gold Washington Redskins toboggan, a black shirt, and blue pants.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds and was carrying a light red book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.