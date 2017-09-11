People urged to avoid section of Enoree River after sewage spill

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Water officials are warning people to avoid Rock Creek and the Enoree River after a sewage spill in Greer.

Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) received a report of a sewage spill at the Pelham Falls #2 pump station construction site around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The pump station is located on Shoals Road in the Pelham Falls subdivision in Greer.

Water officials said in a news release issued Monday that crews found a construction contractor’s bypass discharge line had burst and wastewater had flowed into Rock Creek, which is a tributary of the Enoree River.

ReWa says the discharge was stopped by 4:25 p.m. Sunday. The spill was cleaned up by the construction contractor by 7:30 p.m.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) was notified of the spill.

ReWa is testing water from the stream and said it will continue to test bacteria levels. In the meantime, ReWa says people should avoid contact with Rock Creek and the Enoree River in the area until bacteria levels are at normal levels.