Schools out thanks to Irma, so what do parents and kids do?

It’s not often that only a few weeks into school, districts across our area have to use up what is usually called a “snow day.”

But today as parents scrambled, kids didn’t seem to mind. And for many, it was the daycares that had parents breathing a sigh of relief:

12-year-old Brayden Sullivan in Mauldin, joined his mom at work today.

“I did get pretty excited because I did want a day off.”

April Sullivan happens to be the Director of Sunshine House Early Learning Academy in Mauldin.

“It is such a relief, to have them here and know that he’s safe and he’s OK,” said Sullivan.

And it’s a relief for any parent who works in a place that doesn’t slow down, even as the bad weather picks up.

For the school systems that rely on transporting the kids, it’s concerns about the buses that lead to the closure.

“These are high profile vehicles, these are more like tractor trailers and certainly more susceptible to strong winds and so it was not something that we felt safe doing, putting children in school buses and being sure that we could get them home safely,” said Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools.

And even at daycares like Sunshine, remaining open is not a given.

“Within 3 hours time of us losing power we are governed by the state of SC DSS that we must close down, we must call parents and we must request a pickup, just for the safety of everyone involved,” said Sullivan.