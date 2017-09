SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County has opened a shelter in Seneca due to the large amount of power outages in the county.

The shelter is located at St. Marks United Methodist at 616 Quincy Road in Seneca.

Oconee County Emergency Services says the shelter is opening because it does not appear that power will be restored to Oconee County residences Monday night.

For more information on the shelter, please call 864-638-4200 or 864-364-5421.