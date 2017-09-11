Trees, power lines down in Anderson Co.

By Kirsten Glavin

Kglavin@wspa.com

@kirstenglavin

ANDERSON Co. – Many trees were toppled over in Anderson County by strong winds, cast by Tropical Storm Irma Monday.

Carolyn Jeffrey of Townville told 7News that her aunt and nephews were lucky to be alive after a tree crashed through their ceiling and into their living room.

“I received a call from my sister. She told me the house was destroyed,” she said.

Inside, the ceiling fan was barely hanging on and tree branches smothered the room.

“I had two nephews that were also inside. One of them was trapped

but we were able to get him out.”

Jeffrey said debris fell onto one of her nephews who was sitting on the couch when it happened.

Luckily no one was hurt.

“They are blessed just to be alive,” she said.

In Anderson, live power lines dangled across Gray Street after multiple trees were blown over in a backyard.

“I was sitting in my lawn chair and I heard crash!” said Jeff Heneke, a neighbor across the street.

He added that the fallen trees just missed his neighbors parked car.

The downed power lines ignited a small fire in the back.

“There was smoke coming from the back of the house!” said Jeff Heneke’s wife, Traci Heneke.

The couple said fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

“I knew one of those trees was coming down,” said Jeff Heneke.