2 arrested after string of armed robberies in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested after a string of armed robberies in Greenville County Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Steven Sitez Miller and 20-year-old Ieshua Nicole Taylor were arrested and each charged with three counts of Armed Robbery. Miller was also charged with three counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Deputies say the two robbed the Westside Quick Stop on West Parker Road just after 8:40pm. Investigators say the suspect fired at least one gunshot at that location. Nobody was injured in that shooting.

Investigators say the suspects then robbed the Hot Spot on West Blue Ridge Drive around 10 minutes later.

The Sheriff’s Office says a third location, the BP gas station on White Horse Road was robbed just after 9:20pm.

During that robbery, at least one shot was fired at the suspect by an employee.

Miller suffered a gunshot wound to his foot but deputies say it is not clear if the injury was caused by the store employee’s gun or if it was from the suspect’s gun.

Deputies say they found the suspect’s vehicle parked near the BP gas station and arrested Taylor, who was in the car.

Investigators say a short time later, Miller was found nearby.

Both Miller and Taylor are currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.