2 teens shot dead at Days Inn ruled homicide in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found dead at the Days Inn motel on Outlet Road, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Their deaths have been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 2:51 p.m. Sept. 10.

They found two men dead in one room, as well as another person who they believe may be responsible for the incident.

Deputies say that person has been detained.

The two men are identified as 18-year-old Bryson Miller and 19-year-old Kejuante Clarke, according to the coroner’s office.

Clarke died from a single gunshot to the abdomen.

Miller died from multiple gunshots to the chest.

Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: A previous version of the article stated the death was ruled a suicide. It has been corrected to say homicide.

