More than 160K without power in the Upstate

(WSPA) – More than 160,000 people are without power in the Upstate.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative counted 24,865 members without power.

They say 2,995 customers in Anderson and 2,291 customers in Greenville are experiencing outages.

In Oconee County, there are 13,297 without power, and another 6,282 are out in Pickens County.

Crews are working to restore the power, but because of the level of destruction, they say some of the outages could last for several days.

To report an outage, you can call 1-888-BLUERIDGE.

Duke Energy is also reporting 135,220 customers without power.

In Greenville County, they are reporting 31,747 outages.

There are 26,205 without power in Anderson County, Duke says.

Laurens County is experiencing 3,453 outages and Oconee County has another 4,812.

Pickens County has 15,064 reported power outages while Spartanburg has 4,276.

In Buncombe County, 15,775 customers are without power, while 5,385 have been reported in Henderson County.

There are 9,049 outages reported in Jackson County and 7,042 in Macon County.

Crews with Duke Energy are out assessing damage and hope to decrease the outage numbers soon.

You can report an outage online or call 1-800-POWERON.

If you see any unsafe conditions, you are asked to let utility and law enforcement know.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

