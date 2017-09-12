Anderson County picking up the pieces after Irma

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Dozens of families in Anderson County are cleaning up the mess left behind by Hurricane Irma. In 11 hours on Monday, the Emergency Operations Center took more than 1,500 calls of service from Belton to Pendlton.

Tuesday night roads are still closed and power is still out, but thankfully no lives were lost in Anderson County.

“I was like oh God, it’s the one across the street. I was thanking it didn’t tear up everything on the front. Just got the porch and some of the roof up there, that’s all gone,” said Minnie Scott who had a tree fall on her home.

Crews said it could take days to get everything cleaned up and power restored across the county.