Animals still being moved from FL to emergency shelter in Duncan, ASPCA says

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – The ASPCA says it is continuing to move animals to their temporary emergency shelter in Duncan following Hurricane Irma.

They say they are moving 100 unowned shelter animals from Miami-Dade Animal Services in Miami, FL to the shelter as well as another 45 animals from the Arni Foundation in Daytona, FL.

The ASPCA says they are also accepting pet supply donations for the shelter in Duncan.

Anyone who wishes to donate cat and dog food, towels, blankets, and pet crates can drop those donations off at the shelter beginning Thursday from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

The shelter is located at 1875 East Main Street in Duncan.