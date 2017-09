SCDHEC advises customers of the Calhoun Falls Water System located in Abbeville Co. to boil water vigorously for at least one minute prior to cooking or drinking.

They say a major line break in the Water Treatment System resulted in loss of pressure and service to many of the customers.

They say there is no confirmed contamination of the system, but potential exist because of the loss of pressure.

They say ice made from water that hasn’t been boiled should not be used for drinking.