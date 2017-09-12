Burglar caught stealing from evacuated home in Florida, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after trying to break into a boarded up home.

St. Petersburg police said that a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious man on 15th Street North at about 12:40 p.m. He told police that his neighbors had evacuated due to Hurricane Irma.

Police arrested David Christopher Love at the scene with stolen property. Investigators determined he broke in through a back door, but was unable to get into the main home.

He was charged with residential burglary and possession of burglary tools. He also had a warrant out for violation of probation for a previous unrelated charge.

