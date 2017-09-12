Call 2-1-1 to find reputable help cleaning up after Irma

Columbia, SC (NEWS RELEASE) – SC 2-1-1 is working in collaboration with Crisis Cleanup to connect homeowners with post-storm services. South Carolina residents who need help with debris removal, mud-out and other clean-up services due to Hurricane Irma should call 2-1-1.

Homeowners are linked with reputable and vetted relief agencies that assist in chainsaw work and debris clearing, as they are available. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the availability of volunteer teams. These relief agencies have been involved with recovery efforts in the state assisting after the October 2015 Floods and Hurricane Matthew. As members of VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters), these organizations are committed to effective delivery of services to communities after a disaster. We encourage organizations to register with Crisis Cleanup to identify need in your local area.

Anyone needing debris removal may call 2-1-1 on weekdays between 8:00 am and 5pm to get entered into the Crisis Cleanup system. Individuals searching for other general information on disaster resources can call the three-digit telephone number, 2-1-1, from a landline or mobile phone; search the website http://www.SC211.org; or use the app. The SC 2-1-1 app is available for download in Google Play and the App Store. It is free to download and free to use.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Hurricane Irma clean-up, but not affiliated with an organization, should go to http://www.VolunteerSC.org. Organizations looking for additional help will post opportunities and seek volunteers. Most organizations require volunteers to undergo background checks and training to ensure the safety of survivors.