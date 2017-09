CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Deputies are investigating a possible arson at a home in Chesnee, Monday afternoon.

According to a report, deputies were called to the scene of a fire on Crawford Road for a possible arson.

The owner told deputies that when he returned to the home, he saw smoke coming from the trailer and saw a man in a dark shirt and ball cap running from the house to a red pickup truck, the report says.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.