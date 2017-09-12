Donate to emergency animal shelter in Duncan after Irma

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – The ASPCA has moved nearly 300 shelter animals from throughout Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina to Duncan ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The group’s relocation team transported animals from Jasper County to their facility in Spartanburg County, Saturday.

The ASPCA has set up a 40,000 square foot emergency shelter in Duncan for the animals.

Many of the animals have been moved to open room in shelters to prepare for pets lost following the storm.

They are accepting pet supply donations of:

Cat and dog food

Towels and blankets

Pet crates.

Donations can be dropped off at the emergency shelter beginning Thursday, September 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter address is 1875 E Main Street in Duncan, S.C.

