Dorman HS, freshman campus closed after bomb threat, officials say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman High School and Dorman Freshman Campus will be closed today after a bomb threat was made, according to District 6 officials.

Officials say they were contacted by law enforcement this morning about the threat that was called in to 911.

This is an ongoing investigation and both schools are being searched.

Officials believe it will take several hours and say they do not want to risk the safety of the students.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

LIVE: Gov. McMaster to discuss Irma’s impact on SC Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference with state emergency response officials at 10 a.m. today.

PICS: Irma leaves PIG surprise for Spartanburg couple A couple in Spartanburg received an interesting surprise from Irma this morning.

Shelter opens after more than 10K reported outages in Oconee Co. A shelter has opened after more than 10,000 power outages were reported in Oconee County on Monday, according to officials with Oconee Count…

Deputy escapes after tree falls on patrol car in Anderson Co. An Anderson County deputy escaped without injury after a tree fell on her patrol car, Monday.

Man robs Spartanburg business at gunpoint, police say Police are looking for a man who robbed a business in Spartanburg at gunpoint, Monday afternoon.