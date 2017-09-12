Dorman HS, freshman campus closed after bomb threat, officials say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman High School and Dorman Freshman Campus will be closed today after a bomb threat was made, according to District 6 officials.

Officials say they were contacted by law enforcement this morning about the threat that was called in to 911.

This is an ongoing investigation and both schools are being searched.

Officials believe it will take several hours and say they do not want to risk the safety of the students.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

