Power expected to be restored by late Friday, Duke Energy says

(WSPA) – Duke Energy says it expects most of its customers who have lost power because of Irma will have it restored by late Friday.

The company said, in a statement, that customers in the mountains of North Carolina and in the Upstate of South Carolina can expect to have power restored by 11:00pm Friday.

They say 95% of customers should have their power restored even sooner than that.

Other areas in North Carolina should see power restored by Thursday night.

For more information on the outages, you can visit Duke Energy’s Irma web page at www.duke-energy.com/irma.