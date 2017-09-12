Firefighter loses home to flames while on duty for Hurricane Irma

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — While Hurricane Irma was passing through the area overnight, fire ripped through a Largo home and completely destroyed it. It turns out, it was a first responder’s home.

Clearwater firefighter Mike Jones was at work Sunday night when he got the call that his own house was on fire.

Neighbors say they started to smell smoke around 3 o’clock Monday morning. When they came outside, the whole home was up in flames.

“My neighbors next door were screaming and saying there is a fire, and we saw smoke barreling out of the house,” said Robbin Kortvely.

It was Jones’ house, the man who is usually fighting the flames for others.

“He didn’t know, he’s out there helping us prepare for the worst and take care of us if we need his help and here he needs help and no one would do anything,” said Kortvely.

Jones’ house is in Largo, where the city and county stopped responding to emergency calls due to high winds.

“I got on 911 and called them up and said this is one of your own. I said you need to get out here, his house is burning down. But he works for Clearwater and Clearwater came out and took care of their own,” said Kortvely.

The fireman came out too and couldn’t believe what he saw.

“Shock. Fell to his knees. He was just in shock,” said Kortvely.

The family is still in shock today and could use your help. A GoFundMe has been set up for them here.

