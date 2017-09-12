Greenville Co. working to get schools open again Wednesday after Irma

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Ten Greenville County School District facilities are still without power as officials work to have students and staff return to class on Wednesday.

No timeline has been set for a decision to be made regarding resuming classes Wednesday according to Beth Brotherton, Director of Communications for the district.

There was no public school in Greenville County Monday and Tuesday because of Irma.

The district reports the Central Office, Slater Marietta Elementary, Blue Ridge High, Blue Ridge Middle, East North Street Academy, Greenville Middle, West Greenville Alternative, Tanglewood Middle, Ellen Woodside Elementary and Riley Child Development Center are still without power as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Power was restored to seven schools and offices on Tuesday that had been knocked out.

District officials have been doing assessments Tuesday morning and say there was no significant damage to any schools. Wind toppled some shade shelters and playground equipment. There are trees down and other debris in parking lots and car line areas at some schools.

Each school has a maintenance crew that is working to clean up storm debris.

Brotherton says district officials will talk with city and county officials along with representatives of Duke Energy this afternoon before determining whether schools will be in session Wednesday.

The Greenville County School District says the current plan is to use make-up days – that are built into the yearly calendar – for class time missed on Monday and Tuesday.

She says it’s possible the missed days may be forgiven after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency because of Irma.