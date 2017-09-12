Iconic SC boat washed up by Hugo now washed away by Irma

(WCBD) – A boat that became a coastal South Carolina icon when Hurricane Hugo washed it some 2 miles onshore has been relocated in Tropical Storm Irma.



The Folly boat had sat undisturbed after it ended up on the side of state Highway 171 in 1989 in the surge from Hurricane Hugo. On Monday, it floated about a half-mile into a dock Monday in Irma’s surge, settling into the marsh.

The boat was unclaimed after Hugo, and people began painting messages on it from marriage proposals to congratulations for graduations and other milestones. There was even a brief controversy this summer as Confederate flag supporters and people against the rebel banner kept painting over the boat.

The boat was painted over the weekend with a message . “Godspeed Florida,” it read. “This too shall pass.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Shelter opens after more than 10K reported outages in Oconee Co. A shelter has opened after more than 10,000 power outages were reported in Oconee County on Monday, according to officials with Oconee Count…

Deputy escapes after tree falls on patrol car in Anderson Co. An Anderson County deputy escaped without injury after a tree fell on her patrol car, Monday.

Man robs Spartanburg business at gunpoint, police say Police are looking for a man who robbed a business in Spartanburg at gunpoint, Monday afternoon.

Anderson Co. upgrades emergency readiness stance As the wind and rain pick up in Anderson County, crews are working in the Emergency Operations center at what they call an Opcon 3.

Man gets life for stabbing woman to death, kidnapping child A Lyman man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing a woman to death and kidnapping her four-year-old daughter.