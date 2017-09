SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An 18-year-old Inman man has been arrested after deputies say he engaged in sexual battery with a girl in July.

18-year-old Andrew David Skowronski is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to the warrant, the victim was between the ages of 14 and 16 and Skowronski coerced the victim.

Skowronski was booked into and released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Monday.