LIVE: Gov. McMaster to discuss Irma’s impact on SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference with state emergency response officials at 10 a.m. today.
The governor will provide an update on Irma’s potential impact to South Carolina.
The storm left tens of thousands in the state without power.
At least one person died in the storm in Abbeville County.
