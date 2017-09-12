LIVE: Gov. McMaster to discuss Irma’s impact on SC

By Published:

<b><a href=”http://wspa.com/livestream/”>CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP</a></b>

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference with state emergency response officials at 10 a.m. today.

The governor will provide an update on Irma’s potential impact to South Carolina.

The storm left tens of thousands in the state without power.

At least one person died in the storm in Abbeville County.

More stories you may like on 7News

Comments are closed.