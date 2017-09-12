Man killed in chainsaw accident following Hurricane Irma

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old man is dead after a chainsaw incident in Tampa.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Town N’ Country Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Monday for an accidental injury.

Investigators say 55-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez was using a chainsaw in a tree following Hurricane Irma. At one point while he was dropping branches he was cutting, deputies say a branch got entangled with the chainsaw, causing the chainsaw to kick up and cut the man in his carotid artery.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene to lower him from the tree.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

More stories you may like on 7News

Shelter opens in Oconee Co. due to numerous power outages Oconee County has opened a shelter in Seneca due to the large amount of power outages in the county.

Deputy escapes after tree falls on patrol car in Anderson Co. An Anderson County deputy escaped without injury after a tree fell on her patrol car, Monday.

Man robs Spartanburg business at gunpoint, police say Police are looking for a man who robbed a business in Spartanburg at gunpoint, Monday afternoon.

Anderson Co. upgrades emergency readiness stance As the wind and rain pick up in Anderson County, crews are working in the Emergency Operations center at what they call an Opcon 3.

Man gets life for stabbing woman to death, kidnapping child A Lyman man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing a woman to death and kidnapping her four-year-old daughter.