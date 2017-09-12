SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple in Spartanburg received an interesting surprise from Irma this morning.

7News viewers Rebecca and Jim Rathburn say they woke up to find a pig in their back yard.

They have no idea where the pig came from–all they know is that it wasn’t there before Irma came to town.

They say they fed the pig Cheerios for breakfast this morning and are trying to keep it from eating their water hose.

Their visitor looks like he is about 250-300 pounds, they say.

More stories you may like on 7News

LIVE: Gov. McMaster to discuss Irma’s impact on SC Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference with state emergency response officials at 10 a.m. today.

PICS: Irma leaves PIG surprise for Spartanburg couple A couple in Spartanburg received an interesting surprise from Irma this morning.

Shelter opens after more than 10K reported outages in Oconee Co. A shelter has opened after more than 10,000 power outages were reported in Oconee County on Monday, according to officials with Oconee Count…

Deputy escapes after tree falls on patrol car in Anderson Co. An Anderson County deputy escaped without injury after a tree fell on her patrol car, Monday.

Man robs Spartanburg business at gunpoint, police say Police are looking for a man who robbed a business in Spartanburg at gunpoint, Monday afternoon.