Police share pic of 10 arrested after looting sneakers during Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP/WCMH) — Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.

In Miami, the police department also issued a warning about looting during Irma with using a photo with 10 suspects sitting in a cell, along with the caption “Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that tuned out. #stayindoors.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges those arrested would face. Their identities also were not immediately released.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione also arrested two people Sunday as the storm roared across South Florida just hours after issuing a public warning about looting.

Local TV images also showed another group of alleged looters running in and out of a store through a broken window carrying boxes of sneakers. Maglione called the idea of stealing sneakers during a hurricane “a fairly bad life choice.”

