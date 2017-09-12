School districts update on status for Wed.

(WSPA) – Area school districts are working to assess whether they will open on Wednesday.

ANDERSON CO.

Anderson District One, Two, Three – Open Wednesday, September 13 with the exception of Concrete Primary (no power) in Anderson District One.

Anderson District Four – CLOSED Wednesday due to power outages at schools

Anderson District Five – Still assessing power outages at multiple schools and will update at a later time.

GREENVILLE CO.

Greenville County Schools says 10 of its schools and offices were without power as of 10:30am. A decision on whether the district will be closed Wednesday has not yet been made.