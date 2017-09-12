Some SC U-Haul storage companies offering 30 days free to those affected by Irma

(NEWS RELEASE) – Some U-Haul Companies in SC are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box storage container usage to residents who have been affected by Hurricane Irma. The stores are in Charleston, Columbia and Augusta.
You can contact the locations below for details.
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro
3363 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30909
(706) 738-6463
U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.
584 King St.
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 723-1605
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes
125 Decker Park Road
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 699-9397
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road
1003 Zimalcrest Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 731-0067
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road
156 Jamil Road
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 798-6184
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.
2155 Credit Union Lane
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572-1140
U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester
8222 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 552-3361