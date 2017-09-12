Teen accused of kidnapping, rape of 12 Y/O girl in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – An Asheville teen is accused of kidnapping and statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants says Dylan Evan Smith, 18, “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did kidnap (a 12-year-old female acquaintance) … by unlawfully removing the victim from one place to another, without the consent of the victim’s parent or legal guardian, and for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, statutory rape.”

The Sheriff’s Office says they received the case from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.