Thousands still without power across the Upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As another night approaches, thousands of people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still in the dark.

Crews have been working hard to restore power after Hurricane Irma left its mark on the area Monday.

Duke Energy says as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday there were still around 64,000 people in the Upstate without power.

For some, living without power is a difficult task.

Zeoma Dendy lives at The Manor at West Greenville. The senior living facility lost power Monday afternoon around 3. They had it restored for about 10 minutes Tuesday afternoon, but it went back out.

“Don’t nothing work, nothing,” Dendy said.

She said she was stranded when the power went out because she has a second floor apartment but is confined to a wheelchair, and the elevator didn’t work.

“I had to cancel a lot of my doctor’s appointments today because of no way of getting down to my van pick up,” Dendy said.

Medical problems are the biggest concerns for the couple hundred people living at the Manor.

“He’s on oxygen, so I had to lend him one of my oxygen tanks because he was about out,” Dendy said about one of her neighbors.

She says she had limited food, but her phone and electric wheel chair were charged.

The Greenville Housing Authority operates the Manor and says they are working with Duke Energy. They say they were told their power problem is because of trees that are down on Augusta Road.

The Housing Authority says they brought in extra staff to help the residents. However, the independent senior living facility doesn’t qualify as a priority because it’s not medical facility. They ‘re encouraging their residents to call 911 if there is a medical emergency, and they say they will work with the fire department if any people need to get off the top floors.