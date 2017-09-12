Two Tigers Get Weekly ACC Defensive Honors

ACC Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their performances in week two of the 2017 season.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

OFFENSIVE BACK – Lamar Jackson, Louisville, Jr., QB, 6-3, 211, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Jackson became the second player in FBS history to record at least 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in consecutive games during Saturday’s 47-35 win over North Carolina. Jackson’s 525 yards of total offense were the most ever allowed by the Tar Heels and is the eighth most in ACC history. He accounted for six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing). With 132 yards rushing, Jackson boasts 2,770 for his career and ranks fourth on Louisville’s all-time list. Following his 393-yard passing performance on Saturday, Jackson’s career total of 6,154 yards through the air ranks sixth all-time in school history.

OFFENSIVE LINE – Evan Lisle, Duke, Sr., OT, 6-7, 310, Centerville, Ohio

Lisle led the blocking for a Duke offense that amassed 538 yards and 34 first downs, converted 15-of-22 (.682) third-down snaps and held possession for 41:18 in Saturday’s 41-17 win over Northwestern. Lisle was part of an offensive line that protected quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 29-of-45 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He opened holes for a Duke rushing attack that amassed 233 yards and three touchdowns, including a 108-yard, two-touchdown performance by Jones.

RECEIVER – Jaylen Smith, Louisville, Sr., WR, 6-4, 220, Pascagoula, Miss.

Smith recorded his third-career and second-straight 100-yard receiving game in the Cardinals’ win at North Carolina. He finished the contest with nine catches for 183 yards and one score. His 300 receiving yards are the most by a Louisville receiver in the first two games of a season, surpassing the 251 by Harry Douglas in 2007. Smith’s touchdown versus the Tar Heels came on a career-long 75-yard reception. His 183 receiving yards are the most by an ACC receiver in a game so far this season.

DEFENSIVE LINE – Austin Bryant, Clemson, Jr., DE, 6-4, 265, Pavo, Ga.

Bryant had four sacks to tie a Clemson record and had seven tackles overall in the Tigers’ 14-6 win over Auburn. He became just the third player in school history with four sacks in a game. Bryant led a defensive line that held Auburn to just 117 yards of total offense and just 38 yards rushing on 42 attempts. Bryant was named National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Foundation on Sunday.

LINEBACKER – Dorian O’Daniel, Clemson, Gr., LB, 6-1, 215, Olney, Md.

O’Daniel had a career-high 14 tackles, including a career-high 10 primary hits in Clemson’s win over Auburn. Ten of his 14 tackles came in the first half. O’Daniel had two tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks, and added a quarterback hurry as the Tigers held Auburn to 117 yards of total offense, just 38 of which came on the ground.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, So., CB, 5-10, 180, Columbus Ga.

Bassey had five tackles and an interception return for a touchdown in Wake Forest’s 34-10 win at Boston College on Saturday. Bassey’s pickoff and touchdown return came with 1:36 to play in the second quarter and Wake Forest holding onto a 14-7 lead. The interception led to Wake Forest’s 21-7 halftime lead.

SPECIALIST – Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina, So., KR, 6-1, 205, Matthews, N.C.

Ratliff-Williams returned five kickoffs for a school single-game record 199 yards – an average of 39.8 yards per return – in Saturday’s loss to No. 17 Louisville. Among the five returns was a 94-yard touchdown in the third quarter, Ratliff-Williams’ first career scoring play.

ROOKIE – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, QB, R-Fr., 6-3, 215, Denver, N.C.

Making his first career start, Surratt completed 12-of-14 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half of Saturday’s loss to No. 17 Louisville. The redshirt freshman hit Brandon Fritts for a pair of scores – a 1-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 5-yarder in the second quarter.