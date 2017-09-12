VIDEO: River Street in Savannah flooded due to Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Irma left an unusual sight on River Street this afternoon, with floodwaters rising on Rousakis Plaza.

About 12:30 p.m. today the Savannah River began spilling over its banks and quickly flooded the entire plaza area.

At one point, there were several feet of water in the area.

The water kept coming and less than an hour later, the Hyatt Regency Ballroom on the street level was full of up to a foot of water.

And River Street in front of the ballroom flooded soon after.

