Wofford’s Watson Gets SoCon Honor

Southern Conference

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference named its football players of the week Monday for all games played Sept. 7-9. Western Carolina running back Detrez Newsome was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while Wofford cornerback Devin Watson was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Mercer’s Cole Fisher was voted the Special Teams Player of the Week. The players of the week are selected by the league office.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina, Sr., RB, Raeford, N.C.

Western Carolina running back Detrez Newsome rushed for a school-record 288 yards and three touchdowns in the Catamounts’ 63-17 win over Davidson on Saturday. Newsome’s total, which is the sixth-best single-game mark in SoCon history, included scoring runs of 78, 25 and 88 yards. The senior from Raeford, North Carolina, also returned a kickoff 21 yards, giving him 309 all-purpose yards on the day and pushing his season average to an FCS-leading 217.0 per game.

Other nominees: Jordan Black (The Citadel), Avery Ward (Mercer), Kelvin McKnight (Samford), Joseph Parker (Chattanooga), Daz Palmer (VMI) and Lennox McAfee (Wofford).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Devin Watson, Wofford, Jr., CB, Gainesville, Fla.

Wofford cornerback Devin Watson had a pair of second-half interceptions and recorded three tackles in the Terriers’ 28-27 win at league foe Mercer on Saturday. The junior from Gainesville, Florida, picked off his first pass midway through the third quarter and added his second of the day with just 1:52 left in the game, helping seal the win after Wofford had taken its first lead of the day, 28-27, late in the fourth quarter.

Other nominees: Kailik Williams (The Citadel), River Boruff (ETSU), Aaquil Annoor (Furman), Kyle Williams (Mercer), Omari Williams (Samford), Tae Davis (Chattanooga) and Shamon Elliott (Western Carolina).

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cole Fisher, Mercer, Jr., K, Walnut Grove, Ga.

Mercer kicker Cole Fisher made both of his field goal attempts and all three PAT tries in the Bears’ 28-27 loss to No. 10 Wofford on Saturday. Fisher, who is Mercer’s career field-goal leader with 19 made, connected on tries from 32 and 34 yards against the Terriers, doing so on consecutive possessions that put the Bears ahead 27-14 in the fourth quarter. The junior from Walnut Grove, Georgia, also handled kickoff duties, averaging 53.2 yards on six kicks.

Other nominees: JJ Jerman (ETSU), Darius Harvey (Samford), Colin Brewer (Chattanooga), Will Horton (Western Carolina) and Luke Carter (Wofford).

2017 Southern Conference Football Players of the Week

Offense

Sept. 4 Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

Sept. 11 Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina

Defense

Sept. 4 Malik Rivera, Wofford

Sept. 11 Devin Watson, Wofford

Special Teams

Sept. 4 Luke Carter, Wofford

Sept. 11 Cole Fisher, Mercer