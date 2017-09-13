1 dead after hunting accident in Anderson Co., coroner says

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person is dead after a hunting accident that happened near Starr, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened Wednesday evening on Gentry Road.

The person died after a hog-hunting accident, according to the coroner’s office.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

