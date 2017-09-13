2 people hurt in Greenville club shooting

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Greenville club.

Dispatchers say a shooting at Symposium Ultra Lounge was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. The club is located on Augusta Road.

7 News is told one victim drove to the hospital, while medics took the second person to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

One man was killed and woman wounded in a shooting at the same club earlier this year.

Deputies found 21-year-old Montrell Jonterius Coker dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the club on the morning of Feb. 6.

Randolph Bennett is awaiting trial on murder and a weapons charge in Coker’s fatal shooting.

Deputies said the shooting appeared to be gang related.

At the time, Sheriff Will Lewis said deputies had responded to 97 calls at Symposium Ultra Lounge since its opening three years earlier.