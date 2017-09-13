$5200 Reward for an Arrest in Gaffney shootings

Gaffney, SC (WSPA)

We’re following new developments out of Gaffney tonight where there have been several shootings in the past two months many of which turned deadly.

The Police Chief made a big announcement he hopes will help lead to some arrests.

They’re now offering a $5200 reward, asking for the community to help in solving two shootings that left a teen and an eight year old dead last month.

Chief Richard Turner with Gaffney police Department made the announcement, “the city of gaffney the city council and the gaffney police department are posting a $5000 reward fund for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for these two shootings”

It’s been a month without any new leads, so police are hoping a little incentive will bring in new leads that help them solve two heinous crimes.

In August … 18 year old Jasmine McGill was killed in a shooting in the front yard of a home on lincoln drive.

Kara Wilson, Kamryn’s mother says they need the communities help, “we are hurting and we want closure we want closure in the situation.”

Only weeks later her 8-year-old daughter Kamryn Bradley was killed when bullets came through a window in her families home off Buford Street.

Ms. Willson says someone in the community has the answers, “just speak just let someone know i know there’s probably a lot of fear fear of retaliation fear of being hurt but we are hurting”

Bishop Ronnie C. Wilkins says it takes a community coming together to make a difference, he turned in his own grandson for having a gun and says it’s up to adults to take action, “so to any parent I tell you right now know what your children are doing.”

Detective are asking for any information, they say even a small tip that you may think is worthless, could be the missing piece to solving these crimes.

Chief Turner says, “any information they can give us we can follow up on we have been getting bits and pieces in from different people”