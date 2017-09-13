Artists Take Us Behind the Scenes of Indie Craft Parade

From iphones made out of tubas to felt flower bouquets, artists from all over the South are bringing creative and unique products to one of Greenville’s most exciting shopping events this weekend: The Indie Craft Parade! Jennifer Martin caught up with the artists behind Hallowed Earth Pottery and felt flower shop Leaph Boutique, who have spent months preparing for the art festival.

For a full list of the 80 vendors who will be at the festival September 15-17th, click here. Tickets are $5 to attend and public shopping is September 16-17.