UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union Police are investigating a burglary at Bethlehem Chapter #196 building on S. Enterprise St.

The woman who reported it says she isn’t sure when it happened.

The following items, worth about $501 were taken.

1 bible

1 charter

1 crown

1 scepter

1 sword

3 sashes

If you have any information, call Union Police.