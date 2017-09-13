Boy spots Florida tag at Chik-fil-A, pays for evacuee’s lunch

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) –- In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, many people in Alabama are finding different ways to help those in need. One young man in Troy saw an opportunity to do his part, and his efforts have received a lot of praise on social media.

Tara Routzong shared a photo on Facebook of her son Landon standing between a car and the drive-thru window at a Chik-Fil- A. Routzong says when her son noticed the car’s Florida tag, he insisted that they pay for their lunch.

Finding a way to pay for the customer ahead of them presented a slight challenge, but Landon made it happen. Routzong wrote in her status, “But how do you pay for the car in front of you?? You run toward their window with a debit card in hand and scare the mess out of them lol.”

The man in the vehicle said he was passing through on his way to stay with family in Birmingham.

Routzong’s post has gotten over 2,000 likes and has been shared over 900 times.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftararoutzong%2Fposts%2F1361054107277039&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”620″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true”>

More stories you may like on 7News

Irma cleanup continues, hundreds of insurance claims filed ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Downed trees are at the root of the power problems we’re seeing across the Upstate so crews in Anderson County spent t…

Executed murderer had 2 burgers, multiple desserts for last meal Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs.

Internet falls in love with FL officers during Hurricane Irma Three police officers from Gainesville have gone viral after sharing a photo on Facebook as they were getting ready to work during Hurricane…

Thousands still without power in Upstate, Western NC As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Duke Energy reports 37,000 outages in South Carolina.

Anderson County picking up the pieces after Irma ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Dozens of families in Anderson County are cleaning up the mess left behind by Hurricane Irma. In 11 hours on Mond…