Evacuees from GA rescued from hike on Horse Mountain, officials say

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two hikers were rescued on Horse Mountain, near Table Rock State Park, early this morning, according to Pickens County emergency officials.

A call came in at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday about two hikers who were lost in the woods.

The hikers left their campsite at Table Rock with intentions of hiking the Palmetto Trail and visiting the waterfalls.

While walking the trail, the hikers encountered many downed trees and slick walking conditions, which led to them losing sight of the trail, officials say.

After several hours of trying to get back on the path, the hikers called 911.

Pickens County Emergency Management and the S.C. Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team responded to the scene.

S.C. Forestry also responded with several tractors to help push the downed trees from the trail.

The hikers were not injured, but were tired and dehydrated, emergency officials say.

They were taken back to their campsite and were found to be evacuees from Georgia who were staying in the state park until they could return home.

