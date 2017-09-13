Fmr. SC trooper charged with reckless homicide, deputies say

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A former S.C. state trooper has been charged with reckless homicide, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Brandon Norton was arrested after traveling 80 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone and disregarding a stop sign, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13th at Heyward Brockington and Monticello Roads.

Deputies say Norton collided with a minivan while in his patrol car.

They say the 77-year-old driver of the minivan was taken by EMS to the hospital and released three days later.

Her passenger, 81-year-old Rigba Wolfe was also taken to the hospital but died from blunt force trauma to the head 37 days later, on Friday, August 18th, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Norton was arrested at his home today and is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He received a $50,000 PR bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

