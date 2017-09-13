Fmr. SC trooper charged with reckless homicide, deputies say

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A former S.C. state trooper has been charged with reckless homicide, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Brandon Norton was arrested after traveling 80 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone and disregarding a stop sign, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13th at Heyward Brockington and Monticello Roads.

Deputies say Norton collided with a minivan while in his patrol car.

They say the 77-year-old driver of the minivan was taken by EMS to the hospital and released three days later.

Her passenger, 81-year-old Rigba Wolfe was also taken to the hospital but died from blunt force trauma to the head 37 days later, on Friday, August 18th, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Norton was arrested at his home today and is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He received a $50,000 PR bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Irma cleanup continues, hundreds of insurance claims filed ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Downed trees are at the root of the power problems we’re seeing across the Upstate so crews in Anderson County spent t…

Executed murderer had 2 burgers, multiple desserts for last meal Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs.

Internet falls in love with FL officers during Hurricane Irma Three police officers from Gainesville have gone viral after sharing a photo on Facebook as they were getting ready to work during Hurricane…

Thousands still without power in Upstate, Western NC As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Duke Energy reports 37,000 outages in South Carolina.

Anderson County picking up the pieces after Irma ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Dozens of families in Anderson County are cleaning up the mess left behind by Hurricane Irma. In 11 hours on Mond…