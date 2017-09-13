Greenville church to give excess food donations back to Upstate community

Related Coverage Evacuees from FL, GA seek shelter in Upstate church

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@wspa.com

@kirstenglavin

GREENVILLE, SC – Redemption Church in Greenville said Wednesday they are working to organize leftover food and water donations made for Irma evacuees, so they can give them right back to the Upstate community.

“We’ve been taking everything out of the temporary shelters and putting them in our food pantry,” said Tina Armstrong, Community Coordinator at Redemption Church.

The church closed its shelter on Tuesday afternoon after housing about 40 people throughout the storm.

Leftover food items like saltine crackers and bags of chips will be moved temporarily to storage rooms.

Although church officials have not done an inventory check, they told 7News they have plenty to give to those in need.

“We’ve basically just been told by the Red Cross that since you have this set up and you’ve been doing it for years, we trust you to disseminate it,” said Pastor Ron Carpenter.

On average, the church said they help feed roughly 850 people per month, many of whom are homeless and aren’t affiliated with the church.

Redemption also partners with 26 outside organizations to help with community outreach.

“If we have another organization that services the community and says ‘we’re out,’ we would be more than happy to help out in any way that could and replenish their resources,” said Pastor Carpenter.

“We’re just thankful that we do have these donations to give back to the community,” said Armstrong.