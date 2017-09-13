Help find missing teen Megan Clark from Rutherford Co.

(NEWS RELEASE) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile.

Megan Grace Clark, a white female, age 17, did not return home from work on Monday, September 11, 2017. She has brown eyes and her hair is dyed red. Clark is 5’3” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Clark was last seen wearing a grey sweater, red polo shirt, black pants and black and white shoes. Her nose is pierced.

Clark may be in the company of Jacob Waldo, a 22 year old white male. Waldo is 5’10” tall, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have information about Clark or Waldo, please contact Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.